Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Stock Position Decreased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,558 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 163.0% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 68.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 63.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU traded down $1.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.34. 711,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,396,145. The stock has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.56. Prudential Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.61 and a fifty-two week high of $106.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.04.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.22%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $108.00 target price on Prudential Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group cut Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $115.00 target price on Prudential Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley cut Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Prudential Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.15.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Recommended Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.