Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

PTGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $23.00 price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 10,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $95,509.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Y. Liu sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $30,045.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 271.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,321,000 after purchasing an additional 743,632 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 99.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 558,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 278,066 shares in the last quarter. VHCP Management III LLC grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 32.5% during the second quarter. VHCP Management III LLC now owns 1,072,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,986,000 after purchasing an additional 263,025 shares in the last quarter. VHCP Management II LLC grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 57.3% during the second quarter. VHCP Management II LLC now owns 426,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 155,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 54.1% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 397,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 139,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.24. 441,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,045. The company has a market cap of $374.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. Protagonist Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $14.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average of $11.12.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of ($8.19) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.77 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 209.02% and a negative return on equity of 62.50%. Sell-side analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

Further Reading: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.