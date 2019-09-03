ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Stock Price Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.67

Shares of ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.67 and traded as high as $37.91. ProShares Ultra Silver shares last traded at $37.56, with a volume of 42,079 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Silver stock. IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 0.26% of ProShares Ultra Silver worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

