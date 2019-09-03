ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXB) Declares $0.26 — Dividend

ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXB) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.2553 per share on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

SPXB traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.40. 858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,489. ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $77.87 and a 12-month high of $100.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.95.

