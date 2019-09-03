ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) Declares — Dividend of $0.31

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.3142 per share on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

HYHG traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,872 shares. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a 1-year low of $65.87 and a 1-year high of $70.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.50.

