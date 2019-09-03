Project Coin Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (PRJ)

Project Coin (CURRENCY:PRJ) traded up 68.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 3rd. In the last week, Project Coin has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Project Coin has a total market capitalization of $4,870.00 and $18.00 worth of Project Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Crex24, Graviex and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Project Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009412 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00212639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.66 or 0.01265326 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000592 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00038366 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002340 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00087205 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Project Coin Coin Profile

Project Coin (CRYPTO:PRJ) is a coin. Project Coin’s total supply is 46,119,676 coins and its circulating supply is 45,799,665 coins. Project Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectcoin1 . Project Coin’s official website is projectcoin.net

Buying and Selling Project Coin

Project Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Graviex, Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Project Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.