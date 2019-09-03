Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 54.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Progressive by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 872,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,715,000 after acquiring an additional 75,100 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 23.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after buying an additional 16,868 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,715,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,069,000 after buying an additional 49,556 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 14.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after buying an additional 30,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Progressive by 62.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Progressive from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Progressive from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Progressive from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.92.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.47. 1,009,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,494,311. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Progressive Corp has a twelve month low of $56.71 and a twelve month high of $84.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.07.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total value of $979,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,412,578.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $244,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,474.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $3,128,310. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.