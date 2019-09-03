Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Stake Boosted by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,319,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.1% of Korea Investment CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $254,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Smart Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PG traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $121.10. 2,630,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,052,624. The firm has a market cap of $300.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $78.49 and a 12 month high of $122.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $122.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.15.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 10,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,258,116.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,225 shares in the company, valued at $7,224,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 448,674 shares of company stock worth $53,197,461 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

