Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $114.52

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $114.52 and traded as low as $135.40. Primary Health Properties shares last traded at $136.20, with a volume of 688,675 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PHP. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Get Primary Health Properties alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of -16.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 133.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 114.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.19, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.71%.

About Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP)

Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP) is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and the leading investor in modern primary healthcare premises. The objective of the Group is to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. PHP achieves this by investing in healthcare real estate in the UK and Ireland let on long term leases backed by a secure underlying covenant funded mostly by government bodies.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Primary Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primary Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.