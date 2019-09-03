PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $8.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned PRGX Global an industry rank of 196 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts have commented on PRGX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of PRGX Global stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,889. The firm has a market cap of $127.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. PRGX Global has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $10.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day moving average is $7.15.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.13). PRGX Global had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $41.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.96 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that PRGX Global will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ronald E. Stewart acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $50,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Costello acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $33,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,810 shares in the company, valued at $214,717.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 24,000 shares of company stock worth $146,280. Insiders own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PRGX Global by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,658,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in PRGX Global during the second quarter worth $96,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of PRGX Global by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 245,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of PRGX Global by 44.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 24,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PRGX Global by 2.5% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 164,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRGX Global Company Profile

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

