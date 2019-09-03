Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $53.74

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.74 and traded as high as $51.86. Preformed Line Products shares last traded at $48.59, with a volume of 279 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLPC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Preformed Line Products from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Preformed Line Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Preformed Line Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $257.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.49.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $114.84 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 9.58%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Preformed Line Products by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,701,000 after buying an additional 14,472 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 181,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after acquiring an additional 20,444 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Preformed Line Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,815,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Preformed Line Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. 48.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire and related hardware products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

