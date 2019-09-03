Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Preferred Bank from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. DA Davidson set a $56.00 price objective on Preferred Bank and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Preferred Bank from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Preferred Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Preferred Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Shares of PFBC stock opened at $49.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.79 and a 200 day moving average of $48.35. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $39.87 and a 52 week high of $61.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 33.21%. The company had revenue of $43.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFBC. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 70,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

