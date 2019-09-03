Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $850.00

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 850 ($11.11) and last traded at GBX 865 ($11.30), with a volume of 2512 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 870 ($11.37).

The firm has a market capitalization of $94.09 million and a P/E ratio of 15.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 946.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,043.17.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Portmeirion Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

Portmeirion Group PLC manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea, and internationally. It offers tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, and tabletop accessories under the Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, and Pimpernel brand names.

