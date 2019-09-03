POLYMETAL INTL/S (AUCOY) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.20 on October 7th

POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, October 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of AUCOY stock opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.07. POLYMETAL INTL/S has a fifty-two week low of $7.83 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86.

AUCOY has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered POLYMETAL INTL/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered POLYMETAL INTL/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

