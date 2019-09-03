Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trst (LON:PCGH) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trst PLC (LON:PCGH) was down 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 224.93 ($2.94) and last traded at GBX 224.96 ($2.94), approximately 53,377 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 124,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 228 ($2.98).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 224.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 185.49.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%.

Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on companies involved in pharmaceuticals, medical services, medical devices, and biotechnology.

