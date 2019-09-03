POA Network (POA) Market Cap Achieves $3.19 Million

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One POA Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0132 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Bancor Network, Ethfinex and Bibox. In the last seven days, POA Network has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. POA Network has a market capitalization of $3.19 million and $110,158.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About POA Network

Get POA Network alerts:

POA Network is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 260,958,485 coins and its circulating supply is 242,023,925 coins. POA Network’s official website is poa.network. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for POA Network is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

POA Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Binance, Ethfinex, Bibox, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for POA Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POA Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.