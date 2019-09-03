Plutus Powergen (LON:PPG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.18

Plutus Powergen PLC (LON:PPG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.19 ($0.00), with a volume of 7402321 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.26 ($0.00).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.59.

About Plutus Powergen (LON:PPG)

Plutus PowerGen Plc, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates flexible standby electricity generation sites in the United Kingdom. The company sells its power to national energy suppliers. Plutus PowerGen Plc was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Plutus Powergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plutus Powergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.