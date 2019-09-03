Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Barrington Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 89.99% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We believe that the growth trajectory and total potential market opportunity of the Pluralsight story warrant a premium multiple. As such, we are reiterating our OUTPERFORM investment rating. Our price target goes to $30 (from $40) to reflect the increased volatility in its shares as well as lower peer group valuation multiples, still suggesting nearly a double from current levels.””

Get Pluralsight alerts:

PS has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Pluralsight from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Pluralsight from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Pluralsight from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Pluralsight to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Pluralsight to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pluralsight has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.26.

NASDAQ:PS traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.79. The stock had a trading volume of 25,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.99. Pluralsight has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $38.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.87 million. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 47.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pluralsight will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Leah C. Johnson sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $161,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy I. Maudlin bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.58 per share, for a total transaction of $497,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,426 shares of company stock worth $3,986,717 over the last 90 days. 23.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pluralsight during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pluralsight during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pluralsight during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Pluralsight during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pluralsight during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Pluralsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluralsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.