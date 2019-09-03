PlayCoin [ERC20] Market Cap Tops $1.21 Million (PLY)

PlayCoin [ERC20] (CURRENCY:PLY) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. PlayCoin [ERC20] has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and $289,333.00 worth of PlayCoin [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayCoin [ERC20] token can currently be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PlayCoin [ERC20] has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009412 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00212639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.66 or 0.01265326 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000592 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00087205 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00017472 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000364 BTC.

PlayCoin [ERC20] Profile

PlayCoin [ERC20]’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,689,167 tokens. The official website for PlayCoin [ERC20] is playcoin.game . PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @playcoin_ply . The Reddit community for PlayCoin [ERC20] is /r/playcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PlayCoin [ERC20]

PlayCoin [ERC20] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayCoin [ERC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayCoin [ERC20] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayCoin [ERC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

