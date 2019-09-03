Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) is Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s 10th Largest Position

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd reduced its position in Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) by 63.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 434,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752,280 shares during the quarter. Pinduoduo makes up about 1.0% of Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $8,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the first quarter valued at $35,000. WT Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 44.8% in the first quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 787,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 243,622 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the second quarter valued at $107,000. 13.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDD stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.07. 242,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,852,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.49. Pinduoduo Inc has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.41.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.55% and a negative net margin of 30.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PDD shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, 86 Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

