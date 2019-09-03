PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Announces — Dividend of $0.23

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.
Shares of NYSEARCA MINT traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.56. 1,146,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,828. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund has a 52-week low of $100.93 and a 52-week high of $101.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.56.
About PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund
