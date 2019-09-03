PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Announces — Dividend of $0.23

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA MINT traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.56. 1,146,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,828. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund has a 52-week low of $100.93 and a 52-week high of $101.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.56.

About PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

