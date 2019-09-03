Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PAHC. Gabelli upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.75.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $835.29 million, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Phibro Animal Health has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $50.05.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $203.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.00 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.