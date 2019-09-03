Phantomx (PNX) Trading Down 44.7% Over Last 7 Days

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded up 173% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Phantomx has a total market capitalization of $4,792.00 and $13.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantomx coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Crex24, SouthXchange and Graviex. During the last seven days, Phantomx has traded down 44.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.28 or 0.00781209 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003164 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001462 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000337 BTC.

About Phantomx

Phantomx (PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2017. Phantomx’s total supply is 44,941,474 coins. Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co . Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin

Buying and Selling Phantomx

Phantomx can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Crex24, SouthXchange and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantomx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantomx using one of the exchanges listed above.

