Pgim Qma Str Alpha Sc Val Etf Announces — Dividend of $0.20 (NYSEARCA:PQSV)

Pgim Qma Str Alpha Sc Val Etf (NYSEARCA:PQSV) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1952 per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

NYSEARCA:PQSV traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.05. Pgim Qma Str Alpha Sc Val Etf has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $51.30.

