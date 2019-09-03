Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.46

Petropavlovsk PLC (LON:POG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 10.46 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.10 ($0.13), with a volume of 2512581 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.10 ($0.13).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8.88. The company has a market cap of $334.33 million and a P/E ratio of 14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.81, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Get Petropavlovsk alerts:

In related news, insider Robert Jenkins acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £25,000 ($32,666.93).

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold exploration, development, and mining company in the Russian Far East. The company's principal mining assets include Pioneer, Albyn, Pokrovskiy, and Malomir located in the Amur region. It also produces silver deposits. In addition, the company provides management, finance, construction, project and engineering, research, repair and maintenance, transportation services; produces explosive materials; and operates educational institutes.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Petropavlovsk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petropavlovsk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.