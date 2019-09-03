Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Invests $244,000 in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSK. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $513,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Biechele Royce Advisors acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 139.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 7,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $29,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen Sypherd acquired 16,807 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $100,001.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 50,107 shares of company stock valued at $294,452 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

FSK stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.71. The company had a trading volume of 86,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,799. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average of $6.10. FS KKR Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.84 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 8.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 89.41%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FSK shares. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $6.01 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

