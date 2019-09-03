Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Has $426,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 209,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,928,000 after buying an additional 19,797 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 108,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,725,000 after purchasing an additional 13,436 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 61.5% in the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 25,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XLG traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $208.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,853. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.86. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $167.86 and a twelve month high of $217.39.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

