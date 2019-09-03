Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded down $5.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $337.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,200. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $284.45 and a 12 month high of $374.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.65.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

