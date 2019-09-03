Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 35.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,778 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,560,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,543,210,000 after purchasing an additional 589,516 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,907,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $667,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,587 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,763,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,667 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Southern by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,148,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,841,000 after purchasing an additional 135,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Southern by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 9,681,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,330,000 after purchasing an additional 849,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 75,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $4,131,417.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,690,288.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 11,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $641,467.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,625.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 763,761 shares of company stock valued at $42,098,297 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Southern from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.10.

Southern stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,587,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,558,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.03 and its 200 day moving average is $53.95. Southern Co has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $58.84.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. Southern had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 10.04%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.78%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

