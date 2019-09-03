Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 10,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV now owns 6,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period.

VNQ stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.89. 296,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,782,181. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.77. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $71.08 and a 1 year high of $92.55.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

