PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Receives $22.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

PMT has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PMT. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 229.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 13.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.8% in the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,073,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,943,000 after purchasing an additional 94,701 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 45.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 15.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.70. 41,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,561. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.29. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.88 and a fifty-two week high of $22.62.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 47.03%. The company had revenue of $96.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

