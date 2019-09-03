Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for William Hill (LON:WMH)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of William Hill (LON:WMH) in a research report released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of William Hill in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of William Hill in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on shares of William Hill in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on William Hill in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.07) price target on shares of William Hill in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 235 ($3.07).

Shares of LON:WMH opened at GBX 180.10 ($2.35) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 332.51. William Hill has a 52-week low of GBX 128.45 ($1.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 266.70 ($3.48). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 159.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 156.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.32.

William Hill (LON:WMH) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The gambling company reported GBX 5.30 ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 5.10 ($0.07) by GBX 0.20 ($0.00). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that William Hill will post 1639.0000334 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.66 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. William Hill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.

About William Hill

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

