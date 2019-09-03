Pearl River Capital LLC Takes Position in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 608 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 47.4% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 167.8% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 89.0% in the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 67.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Workday news, insider Petros Dermetzis sold 7,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.03, for a total transaction of $1,585,777.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.01, for a total transaction of $290,626.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 452,694 shares of company stock valued at $95,925,066 over the last three months. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WDAY traded down $3.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.72. 118,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,934. Workday Inc has a 1 year low of $117.72 and a 1 year high of $226.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.39 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.34.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.05). Workday had a negative return on equity of 15.56% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $887.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Workday Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.13.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

