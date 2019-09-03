Pearl River Capital LLC Takes Position in IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INFO. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

INFO stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.74. The company had a trading volume of 71,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,664. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. IHS Markit Ltd has a 52 week low of $44.52 and a 52 week high of $66.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.91. The stock has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.82.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total transaction of $3,276,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,105,172.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,974,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 300,483 shares of company stock worth $19,436,699 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INFO. BidaskClub upgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.23.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

