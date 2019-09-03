Pearl River Capital LLC Takes $134,000 Position in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Bank Ozk accounts for approximately 0.9% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OZK. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 152.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank Ozk during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank Ozk by 53.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bank Ozk during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank Ozk during the first quarter worth about $53,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OZK traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,445. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bank Ozk has a twelve month low of $21.02 and a twelve month high of $40.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.89.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Bank Ozk had a net margin of 32.47% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $251.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank Ozk will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stephens set a $34.00 target price on Bank Ozk and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.55.

Bank Ozk Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

