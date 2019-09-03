Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 183,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $402,138,000 after acquiring an additional 78,143 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 78.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN stock traded down $7.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $282.93. The company had a trading volume of 29,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $298.81 and a 200-day moving average of $340.81. The company has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $279.39 and a 12-month high of $442.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 19.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Leerink Swann set a $453.00 target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $435.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $353.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 29th. Argus cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $333.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $398.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

