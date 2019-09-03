Pearl River Capital LLC Invests $125,000 in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,304 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,446,541 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,119,851,000 after purchasing an additional 218,718 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Amphenol by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,767,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $647,305,000 after purchasing an additional 277,084 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in Amphenol by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,335,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,770,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,289,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $346,993,000 after purchasing an additional 337,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,672,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $252,354,000 after purchasing an additional 164,202 shares during the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Shares of Amphenol stock traded down $2.16 on Tuesday, hitting $85.38. 45,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,618. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $74.95 and a one year high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Longbow Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.41.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.