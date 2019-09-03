Pearl River Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Quaker Chemical accounts for approximately 0.8% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KWR. ValuEngine downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.00.

NYSE KWR traded down $5.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $153.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,036. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Quaker Chemical Corp has a 1 year low of $149.09 and a 1 year high of $224.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.55.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $205.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Corp will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

