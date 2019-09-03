Pearl River Capital LLC Acquires New Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EPR. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 858.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 256,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,097,000 after buying an additional 229,294 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after buying an additional 188,800 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 447.6% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 199,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,898,000 after purchasing an additional 163,253 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 1,031.5% during the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 61,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 495,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,981,000 after purchasing an additional 54,350 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EPR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of EPR Properties to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.71.

Shares of NYSE:EPR traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.62. The company had a trading volume of 21,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,250. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.57 and its 200 day moving average is $76.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.53. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $62.75 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.52). EPR Properties had a net margin of 41.51% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $175.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.77%.

In other EPR Properties news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 1,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $147,094.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,172.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Druten sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $219,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,422.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,459 shares of company stock valued at $570,820. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

