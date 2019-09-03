Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Brokerages expect Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Paypal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Paypal reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paypal will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Paypal.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.99.

In other news, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $359,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,394.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total transaction of $214,685.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,605,783.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,417 shares of company stock valued at $14,518,300. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Paypal during the second quarter valued at $35,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 55.6% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Paypal by 630.2% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 386.7% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paypal in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $2.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.75. 3,307,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,753,341. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.44. Paypal has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $121.48.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

