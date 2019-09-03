Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) PT Set at $15.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

PDCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $19.00 target price on Patterson Companies and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research set a $17.00 target price on Patterson Companies and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut Patterson Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Patterson Companies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $19.63.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $16.04. 1,316,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.33. Patterson Companies has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $26.60.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 13.0% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 72,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 8,341 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,020,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,474,000 after buying an additional 157,551 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 248.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 306,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,018,000 after buying an additional 218,462 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 186.7% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,905,000 after buying an additional 269,405 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the second quarter worth $8,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

