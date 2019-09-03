Patientory Trading 6.1% Higher This Week (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Patientory token can now be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Upbit, HitBTC and Bittrex. Patientory has a total market cap of $694,233.00 and $1,760.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Patientory has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Patientory Token Profile

Patientory launched on April 25th, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patientory’s official website is patientory.com

Patientory Token Trading

Patientory can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LATOKEN, Upbit, Liqui and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

