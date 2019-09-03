Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) Position Lessened by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,757,437 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 35,663 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.19% of Parsley Energy worth $71,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Parsley Energy by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,736,590 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,703,000 after buying an additional 443,379 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Parsley Energy by 462.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Parsley Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Parsley Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 31,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Parsley Energy by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,545,123 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,120,000 after buying an additional 232,581 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jerry Windlinger purchased 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,737.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,185. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PE traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,242,870. Parsley Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $31.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average is $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.

PE has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 price objective on Parsley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Parsley Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Parsley Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.72 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Parsley Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.95.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

