Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Given a $30.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity set a $30.00 price objective on Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:PARXF traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.49. 250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,009. Parex Resources has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.88.
Parex Resources Company Profile
