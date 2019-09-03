Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Given a $30.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity set a $30.00 price objective on Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:PARXF traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.49. 250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,009. Parex Resources has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.88.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,037,753 gross acres. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable reserves of 184.674 million barrels of oil equivalent.

