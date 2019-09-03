Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,551 Shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,048 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,551 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of First Citizens BancShares worth $12,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Robert R. Hoppe acquired 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $427.00 per share, with a total value of $34,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding purchased 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $375.00 per share, with a total value of $843,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 424,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,048,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 9,012 shares of company stock valued at $3,381,965 and have sold 50,000 shares valued at $22,625,100. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FCNCA traded down $10.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $433.75. 299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,259. First Citizens BancShares Inc. has a 1-year low of $355.18 and a 1-year high of $477.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $448.46 and a 200-day moving average of $438.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%.

FCNCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

