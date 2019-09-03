Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 66,007 Shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,825 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,007 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of Meritage Homes worth $17,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,527,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 18.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 115.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 67.1% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at $552,000. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 166,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total value of $10,482,949.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Oppel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $390,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 622,026 shares of company stock worth $39,274,214 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MTH traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.47. 4,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,344. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03. Meritage Homes Corp has a fifty-two week low of $32.02 and a fifty-two week high of $66.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.10.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.28. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $864.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Corp will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTH. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.34.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

