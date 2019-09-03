Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 667,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,051 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.55% of The GEO Group worth $14,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the second quarter worth $206,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the first quarter worth $218,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the second quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the first quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded The GEO Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE GEO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.21. 7,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,914. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.09. The GEO Group Inc has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $25.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.11.

In other The GEO Group news, CFO Brian Evans sold 3,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $60,516.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,889.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 1,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $29,451.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,554.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

