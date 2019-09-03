Pakcoin Hits Market Cap of $103,796.00 (PAK)

Pakcoin (CURRENCY:PAK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One Pakcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Pakcoin has a total market capitalization of $103,796.00 and $46,140.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pakcoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pakcoin Coin Profile

Pakcoin (CRYPTO:PAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2015. Pakcoin’s total supply is 68,594,750 coins. Pakcoin’s official website is www.pakcoin.io . Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pakcoin Coin Trading

Pakcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pakcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pakcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pakcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

