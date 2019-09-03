Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 6,640 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,640 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.18% of Sterling Bancorp worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 938.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,096 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 18,492 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 360.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 19,826 shares during the period. 28.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SBT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.01. The stock had a trading volume of 419 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,709. The firm has a market cap of $471.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.33. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $13.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day moving average is $9.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.20 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 32.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 3.33%.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.