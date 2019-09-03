Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 17,380 Shares of MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,380 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in MDC Partners were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of MDC Partners by 3.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,079,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,761,000 after acquiring an additional 101,613 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in MDC Partners by 31.3% during the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 656,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 156,743 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in MDC Partners by 242.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 158,037 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in MDC Partners by 70.0% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 142,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 58,758 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in MDC Partners during the first quarter valued at $177,000. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MDCA traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $2.34. 4,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,469. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.54. MDC Partners Inc has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $4.95.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $362.13 million during the quarter.

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of customized services, including global advertising and marketing services; media buying, planning, and optimization; interactive and mobile marketing; direct marketing; database and customer relationship management; sales promotion; corporate communications; market research; data analytics and insights; corporate identity, design, and branding services; social media communications; product and service innovation; e-commerce management; and technology services.

